I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Holdings Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.10% of I-Mab worth $70,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

I-Mab stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

