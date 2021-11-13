i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of i3 Verticals worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

