Ï„Bitcoin Trading 78.9% Higher Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17,570.04 or 0.27443181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $135,306.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

