ICHI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,365.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. ICHI has a market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $49,365.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00008095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,711 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

