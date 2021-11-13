Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1,923.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

