Idena 24-Hour Volume Tops $237,119.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $237,119.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00079986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00147761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 76,441,994 coins and its circulating supply is 53,333,654 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

