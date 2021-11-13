IDEX Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $159.18 million and $33.44 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

