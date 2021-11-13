Idle Trading Up 23% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00007231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $828,287.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

