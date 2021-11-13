Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0599

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 95.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $88,553.03 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,446.15 or 1.01679552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.97 or 0.00602766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,490,540 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,367 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

