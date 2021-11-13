Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.84

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.84 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 138.25 ($1.81). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 806,752 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

