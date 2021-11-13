Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.84

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.84 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 138.25 ($1.81). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 806,752 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

