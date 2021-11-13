Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.67 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Illuvium has a market cap of $742.67 million and $29.74 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,155.82 or 0.01788800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.