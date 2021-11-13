ImageCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,531.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $215,428.27 and $69,531.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,787,303 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

