ImageCoin Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $209,566.95 and approximately $72,559.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,784,343 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

