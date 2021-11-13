Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Hits $2.58 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $115.94 million and $3.36 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00003987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

