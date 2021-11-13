Impossible Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $309,896.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $309,896.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

