Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $279.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.97. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $146.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

