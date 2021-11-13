Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 4 2 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.73%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76% Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 208.65 -$166.41 million ($0.69) -10.65 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 71.57 -$7.89 million ($0.66) -4.65

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.