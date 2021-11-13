Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 11,386 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total transaction of C$38,256.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,417.28.

BTO traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.64. 8,155,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

