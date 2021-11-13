Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $129,723.68 and $63,622.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

