Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 85,157 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

