Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.25% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $132.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.