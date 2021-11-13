Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

ICE stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

