Intercure (INCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 663,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05. Intercure has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

