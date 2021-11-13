Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.68

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.68 and traded as low as C$29.10. Interfor shares last traded at C$29.16, with a volume of 190,895 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.