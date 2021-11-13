International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.26. 112,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 59,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01.

