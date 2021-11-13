Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and approximately $289.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,655,132 coins and its circulating supply is 182,112,478 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

