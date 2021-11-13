Internet of People (IOP) Price Up 57.5% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $156,755.54 and approximately $5.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.