Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ITPOF traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 11,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.95.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

