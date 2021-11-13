Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1,506.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after buying an additional 196,983 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after buying an additional 444,854 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.71 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

