Invesco Ltd. Acquires 36,884 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.76% of Fair Isaac worth $109,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 113.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 96,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $375.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $370.52 and a one year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

