Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Leidos worth $123,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $134,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.