Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.82% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $119,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.