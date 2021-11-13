Invesco Ltd. Has $124.23 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 925,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Boston Properties worth $124,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $118.00 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,664 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

