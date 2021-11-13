Invesco Ltd. Sells 252,861 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.80% of LivePerson worth $123,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

