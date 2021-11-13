Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.20% of Paylocity worth $124,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Paylocity stock opened at $268.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock valued at $61,115,951. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

