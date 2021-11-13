Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 13,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,593% compared to the typical volume of 774 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Icahn Carl C grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after buying an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 240,173 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

