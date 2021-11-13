ION (ION) Trading 52% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $298,707.50 and $32.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00137873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00509094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00078883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,673,274 coins and its circulating supply is 13,773,274 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

