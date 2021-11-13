ION Price Tops $0.0220 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, ION has traded down 9% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $302,748.96 and $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00148474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.00497679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00080796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,673,124 coins and its circulating supply is 13,773,124 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

