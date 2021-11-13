iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.96

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $39.68. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 228 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 3.80% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

