iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 223,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58. iPower has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

