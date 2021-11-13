Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.45

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $25.99. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 251 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPSEY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

