Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.24% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

