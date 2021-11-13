iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $78.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.