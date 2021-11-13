iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,860,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,448,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,138,000 after purchasing an additional 161,128 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $107.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

