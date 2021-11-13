iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,132 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

