iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

