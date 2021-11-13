Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 8,566,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

