Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 104,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,068,400 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

