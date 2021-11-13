Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02).
Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.46. 1,284,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.53.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
