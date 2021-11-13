Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02).

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.46. 1,284,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.07. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.53.

IVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

