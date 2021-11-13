Jobchain Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $173,480.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00052453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00224305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086061 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,404,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

